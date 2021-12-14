System Of A Down Announces Additional 2022 Tour Dates In Phoenix And San Diego

Home News Jamie Reddy December 14th, 2021 - 7:44 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

Legendary band System of A Down, alongside Korn, Helmet and Russian Circles, had to reschedule their Los Angeles show dates for due to Serj Tankian testing positive for COVID-19. The new dates are scheduled to be February 4 and 5 of next year. The tour has also added a couple more dates. The first is Phoenix’s Footprint Center on January 31 and San Diego’s Viejas Arena on February 1. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale on December 17 at 10AM local time.

Although rescheduled tour dates are common for every artist for various reasons, it is said that the Los Angeles tour dates are rescheduled due to Serj Tankian, the lead singer of System of the Down, having tested positive for COVID-19. The band released a statement on twitter informing their fans that despite the safety measures taken, Tankian had unfortunately contracted the disease.

With the Holiday season here, and the usual uproar of the common cold, the flu, and now COVID, the risks for illness are high for all. Luckily the dates have simply been moved instead of cancelled, especially since the world of touring is starting to gain some traction, especially for the coming year. There is no further information on Tankian’s status or any further changes to the tour dates.

Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/Tb8uYTKXTL — System Of A Down (@systemofadown) October 21, 2021

