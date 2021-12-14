Major Record Labels Make Pact To Become Carbon Neutral by 2050

Home News Skyler Graham December 14th, 2021 - 3:27 PM

As the effects of climate change become increasingly apparent, more companies are working together to do their part in preventing further problems. The latest group of companies to make this change is a group of major record labels, which recently signed a pact to become carbon neutral by 2050. According to Pitchfork, Sony, Universal and Warner have pledged to halve their emissions by 2030 and reach zero-net emissions by 2050.

These major companies are following in the footsteps of independent label collective Beggars Group and Ninja Tune, who announced their plan to go carbon negative in April. Activities such as touring and music streaming tend to emit tons of carbon, and these labels have immense power in reducing these emissions (as opposed to artists themselves).

In addition to helping the environment, Universal is trying to help people who have lost brain function due to neurologic disease or injury. In September, the company announced a partnership with MedRhythms, “a digital therapeutics company building direct stimulation solutions that use clinical-grade sensors, software and music” to help patients.

Sony, on the other hand, is trying to make things right with unrecouped legacy artists, allowing the artists to gain more royalties from their work. The company profited off of major albums such as Harry Styles’ Fine Line, the Kid LAROI’s F*CK LOVE (Savage), Foo Fighters’ Medicine At Midnight, Doja Cat’s Hot Pink, Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD, AC/DC’s POWER UP and Miley Cyrus’ Plastic Hearts.