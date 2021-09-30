Universal Partners With Therapeutic Company MedRhythms

Home News Roy Lott September 30th, 2021 - 3:03 PM

Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced a new partnership with MedRhythms, a digital therapeutics company building direct stimulation solutions that use clinical-grade sensors, software and music to help restore function lost to neurologic disease or injury. The partnership gives MedRhythms access to UMG’s entire catalog of music, including songs from Taylor Swit, Lana Del Rey, Coldplay, Rihanna, J Balvin, Jay-Z, Adele and many more.

MedRhythms and UMG are the first companies to develop an FDA-approved, prescription music platform. It will also provide MedRhythms with resources and insights related to data analytics, cultural intelligence and marketing.

Michael Nash, UMG’s Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy issued a statement regarding the exciting new partnership.

“Now, with MedRhythms, we’re seeing the power of music harnessed to heal. Our innovative collaboration with MedRhythms will enable UMG to help enhance neurologic treatment for patients across the US,” he stated. “We’ve played a central role in promoting music’s growing importance throughout the health and wellness industry – fitness, sleep, meditation – and in this pioneering alliance, we’re privileged to be engaged in extending music’s profound impact to medical therapy.”

Brian Harris, CEO and co-founder of MedRhythms also issued a statement saying “Partnering with UMG is a milestone for MedRhythms that will unlock innumerable doors to improving the quality of care we deliver to patients.” He continued to say “We are humbled and honored to be collaborating with the world leaders in music-based entertainment and matching this with our world-class scientific team to continue to push the envelope in both music and medicine while making a significant impact in the lives of patients who desperately need this care. This partnership will afford us the opportunity to leverage patient-preferred music to provide top clinical outcomes and build a product that patients are excited to use.”

