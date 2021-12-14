Jon Schaffer Of Iced Earth Sued By D.C’s Attorney General Over Involvement In Capitol Riot

Home News Aly Rowell December 14th, 2021 - 5:39 PM

Jon Schaffer is officially being sued by D.C.’s Attorney General. The metal guitarist for Of Iced Earth is accused of his alleged involvement in the capitol riot on January 6. The complaint lays out what he’s being accused of: “Schaffer was criminally charged and indicted for his role in perpetrating the January 6th Attack. In connection with a promise to cooperate with investigators and potentially testify in criminal cases related to the conspiracy to commit the January 6th Attack, Schaffer pleaded guilty to the entire Statement of Offense in the criminal action brought against him, which included two felony offenses: (1) trespass of the Capitol while armed with a deadly or dangerous weapon and (2) obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress.”

The musician is a founding member of Oath-Keepers, a far-right, anti-government political group that seeks to defend the Constitution. The news of Schaffer’s suing comes after a tumultuous year for Iced Earth. Two former members quit at the beginning of the year, citing “recent events” as reason for their departure. Vocalist Stu Block released a statement: “Well, there are times and events when you have to take stock and re-evaluate your life, work, and trajectory for the future. ​That being said I have informed Jon and his current management that I must announce my resignation from Iced Earth with immediate effect.” The singer continued, ““Before I made any personal decision I needed the last few weeks to process the situation as well as respect others in our camp processing the situation. I thank you all very much for respecting this. It’s the best decision in many ways for my personal / professional growth going forward. Time to move on, heal and prosper. Much love and respect to you all.”