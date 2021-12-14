Cat Power Shares Two New Singles Of Her Upcoming Covers Album

Home News Skyler Graham December 14th, 2021 - 6:13 PM

In anticipation of her upcoming album Covers, Cat Power has shared two singles: her version of Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You” and a new edition of her 2006 song “Hate” that has been retitled “Unhate” for the forthcoming album. In the video for “I’ll Be Seeing You,” the artist stands on a stage in a suit and top hat, speaking to the sad souls of the guests and employees of the bar in which she sings. The song was inspired by the artist’s recent personal losses.

“When people who you love have been taken from you, there’s always a song that holds their memory in your mind,” Marshall said in a press release. “It’s a conversation with those on the other side, and it’s really important for me to reach out to people that way.”



Following the album release on Jan. 14, Power is scheduled to perform at The Orpheum in LA on Feb. 11. Prior to this show announcement, the singer shared her version of Dead Man Bones’ “Pa Pa Power,” which will also be on the album. This song also came with the announcement of a winter and spring 2022 tour. This tour kicks off on Jan. 16 in Albany and ends on May 6 in Charlotte, NC.