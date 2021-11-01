Cat Power Shares Cover Of Dead Man’s Bones’ “Pa Pa Power” From Upcoming Covers Album, Announces Winter & Spring 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Joe Hageman November 1st, 2021 - 8:36 PM

Cat Power recently shared a new cover of Dead Man’s Bones’ “Pa Pa Power” The cover is part of a larger album made up entirely of covers of existing songs, the album will be titled Covers. This is something she has been known to do before, such as performing Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion” on the Late Late show with James Corden. The Dead Man Bone’s version of Pa Pa Power was much more collaborative, with many background vocals and and secondary sounds to accompany the main lyrics. It also had more production value, and while Cat Power’s version still stays true to the more low-fi sound of Dead Man Bone’s version, the original has more instruments and a more engaged vocal performance, with more tonal changes, as well as a different emphasis put on the “pa pa power” lyric itself. Cat Power’s verison sounds much more paired down, as well as a vocal performance that sounds slightly drained out, in an intentional way, as if it is suggesting a change in the power dynamics and social conditions from the original.

Cat Stevens also announced a tour for the upcoming album, with 32 shows across North America from January to May. In 2021, Cat Power has been on tour with Alanis Morrisette and Garbage. You can listen to the cover of “Pa Pa Power” below

CAT POWER – TOUR DATES

1-16 Albany, NY – Empire Live

1-18 Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

1-19 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

1-20 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

1-22 Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

1-24 Atlanta, GA – Eastern

1-25 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

1-27 Houston, TX – House of Blues

1-28 Dallas, TX – Granada Theatre

1-29 Austin, TX – Emo’s

1-31 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

2-02 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

2-04 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

2-05 Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

2-06 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

2-07 Seattle, WA – The Showbox

2-09 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

2-10 San Francisco, CA – Castro Theatre

2-11 Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

4-19 Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

4-21 Detroit, MI -St. Andrews

4-22 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

4-23 Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

4-25 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

4-26 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

4-27 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

4-29 Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

4-30 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

5-1 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

5-3 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

5-5 Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

5-6 Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried