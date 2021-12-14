Brad Pitt To Renovate And Reopen Legendary Miraval Studios

Home News Skyler Graham December 14th, 2021 - 7:05 PM

Legendary actor Brad Pitt and Emmy-winning French producer Damien Quintard recently announced their plans to reopen and renovate the Miraval Studios in the South of France. The studio is known for hosting sessions for Pink Floyd’s “The Wall,” AC/DC, The Cure, Sting, Sade and The Cranberries.

“When we met in Paris, we immediately clicked,” Quintard said in a press release. “It was an intense moment where we just talked and talked about sound. I was amazed at how sensitive and precise he was in his analysis of music. The decision to work together was an easy one, but the duo soon had a more challenging one to make: whether to move ahead with Miraval in its current state or, essentially, start from scratch.”

As described by the press release, the Miraval Estate already has a renowned beauty that will simply be highlighted by the upcoming renovation. Earlier this year, Pink Floyd — one of the main acts associated with the studio — were featured in a tribute show in June. The band also shared news about their album Animals, when Roger Waters announced that the band would release new mixes of the songs.