The Linda Lindas Share Vibrant New Song And Video “Nino”

Aly Rowell December 1st, 2021 - 7:07 PM

Viral sensation The Linda Lindas came out with a new track today. “Nino”, a song about a beloved cat, hit the streaming services today. The single comes swinging out the gate with a 2/2 punk beat and fun guitar grooves. “I have a cat / His name’s Nino / He’s a hunter cat /Killer of mice and rats” is intoned over and over. It pays homage to punk predecessors, but there’s a child-like quality that is refreshing, especially in a music scene that’s populated by, well, adults.



This track comes after The Linda Linda’s rocket to stardom back in May, when they performed inside the Los Angeles Public Library. Their song “Racist Sexist Boy” gained millions of views in the following days, and many applauded the song’s anthem-like appeal for playful vengeance. The Linda Lindas consist of Mila, who is 10, Eloise, who is 13, Lucia, who is 14, and Bela, who is 16. They first played together in Jan. 2018, and have already played with Best Coast, Money Mark, Alice Bag and opened for legendary riot grrrl band Bikini Kill in 2019 at Hollywood Palladium. The band is signed with Epitaph Records, who have also signed major punk bands like Rancid and Bad Religion.