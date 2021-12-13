Billie Eilish Discusses Battle With Covid-19: “It Is Because Of The Vaccine That I’m Fine”

Home News Skyler Graham December 13th, 2021 - 7:55 PM

Although pop star Billie Eilish often stays honest with fans through social media, few fans knew about the artist’s battle with COVID-19 in August. After coughing in a recent interview with Howard Stern, she revealed that she doesn’t have the virus — she already did. When Stern asked about her experience, she discussed the side effects she suffered from: “I mean, I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was,” she says. “I mean, it was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost.”

As Consequence reports, Eilish thanks the vaccine for not feeling any worse than she did. “I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad,” she said. “When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad.”

The artist recently shared a video for “Male Fantasy,” a somber video that she directed and edited herself. The song is from her album Happier Than Ever, which earned six Grammy nominations: Record of The Year, Album of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album and whose title track was nominated for Song of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video.