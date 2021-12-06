Billie Eilish Shares Somber New Video For “Male Fantasy”

Home News Skyler Graham December 6th, 2021 - 10:55 AM

In her ads with Adobe, pop sensation Billie Eilish talks about how she always loved creating and editing her own music videos growing up. Now, she gets to continue this dream in her video for “Male Fantasy,” which she directed and edited.

The acoustic piece discusses the thoughts that race through the minds of people — particularly women — with depression: “Home alone, tryin’ not to eat / Distract myself with pornography,” “I’m worried this is how I’m always gonna feel.” It’s a day in the life of living with this loneliness, and the video helps capture that feeling. Eilish trudges from room to room in a house, shifting between positions on the bed, checking the fridge, and ultimately searching for the next distraction until the day can come to an end.



According to Consequence, “Male Fantasy” is the closing track to her recent album Happier Than Ever, which earned Grammy nominations for Record of The Year, Album of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album and whose title track was nominated for Song of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Music Video.

In addition to her musical accolades, the artist is gaining more experience in film. Her music film based on the recent album was also nominated for a Grammy, and she is set to have songs in Pixar’s upcoming Turning Red, which comes out in March.