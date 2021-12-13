Animal Collective Share Artistic New Song “Walker”

Home News Skyler Graham December 13th, 2021 - 12:29 PM

Experimental pop band Animal Collective recently shared a new track and music video for “Walker,” which is set to be on their upcoming LP Time Skiffs. According to a press release, the song is a tribute to Scott Walker, who died around the time band member Noah Lennox started writing the song. The music video features the band playing the whimsical and bright song in front of photos and drawings, a playful collection of scenes and objects. Check out the video below.



“It was so much fun to collaborate with Dave on this video,” director Abby Portner said, “There were so many drawings and phone calls back and forth about how to make the record cover come to life and so much experimenting with movements of the band and acrobats to figure out how to get the flow right. It was such a warm, hardworking crew of people helping us figure out how to make it all happen and is one of my favorite directing experiences ever.”

This song follows the release of “Prester John,” a hypnotic six-minute song that combines two songs, one written by Avey Tare and one written by Panda Bear. Next year, the band is set to be part of the lineup for the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister