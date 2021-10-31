Aimee Mann Shares Melodious New Single “I See You” Alongside Winter 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Megan Heenan October 31st, 2021 - 10:29 AM

American singer-songwriter Aimee Mann just released a track off of her upcoming album Queens of the Summer Hotel titled “I See You.” The song ties into the album’s subject matter relating to self-harm and depression, all of which are meant to convey the plight of a woman suffering from disassociation. Drawing inspiration from her work on the stage adaptation of Susan Kaysen’s Girl Interrupted, Mann claims she found the experience of writing from someone else’s point of view compelling.

Mann states that this album is very much an extension of her 2017 record Mental Illness. Her longtime collaborator Paul Bryan, who helped orchestrate the music she wrote for Girl Interrupted, provided the theatrical sound installations through the use of string and woodwind instruments.

Mann’s singing style is showcased in every song that’s been released from this album. Her dynamically folk blended acoustic style is just as evident in her new single as it was in “Burn It Out” and “Suicide Is Murder.”

Mann’s voice adds an unseen quality to the lyrics of her songs that further enrich them. Her upcoming album is scheduled for release on November 5, following the kickoff of the album’s live shows on November 13.

Aimee Mann Live Dates

11/13/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Largo at the Coronet

11/14/21 – Los Angeles, CA- Largo at the Coronet

11/15/21 – Los Angeles, CA – Largo at the Coronet

12/27/21 – New York, NY – City Winery

12/28/21 – New York, NY – City Winery

12/29/21 – New York, NY – City Winery

12/30/21 – New York, NY – City Winery