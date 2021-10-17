Susanna Hoffs Announces New Album Bright Lights For November 2021 Release, Shares Cover Of “Name Of The Game” Featuring Aimee Mann

Home News Krista Marple October 17th, 2021 - 9:27 PM

Singer-songwriter Susanna Hoffs has announced the release of her forthcoming album Bright Lights, which is due out November 12. Alongside the album announcement, Hoffs has also released her rendition of “Name of the Game” featuring Aimee Mann.

Hoffs’ upcoming album is said to honor a number of musicians such as Nick Drake, The Velvet Underground, Prince, Syd Barrett and more. Bright Lights will be released via Baroque Folk Records.

“These were songs I admired and adored and had listened to on repeat for pure pleasure, but strangely, had never sung. Stepping up to the mic to sing them for the first time with our incredible band was truly exhilarating, if a little terrifying,” said Hoffs of Bright Lights in a press release.

Hoffs went on to elaborate on how many of the artists that were honored on the forthcoming album had “approached songwriting from a deeply emotional place and with a profound sensitivity to the world around them.” She also discussed how she had always felt drawn to the songs she featured on the album because they were intensely emotional.

Hoffs’ and Mann’s rendition of “Name of the Game” is a slower-paced track with soothing vocals and acoustic instrumentals. The track, which will be featured on Hoffs’ forthcoming album, is currently available now on all streaming services.

Bright Lights Track List:

1. Time Will Show the Wiser

2. One of These Things First

3. You and Your Sister

4. Name of the Game

5. I Want To See the Bright Lights Tonight

6. You Just May Be the Other

7. Him or Me — What’s It Gonna Be?

8. Femme Fatale

9. Take Me With U

10. No Good Trying