Waking Windows Announces Initial 2022 Lineup Featuring Japanese Breakfast And Dinosaur Jr.

Vermont’s annual Waking Windows Festival has announced its initial lineup for 2022. Japanese Breakfast and Dinasour Jr. will be headlining the three-day festival that is set to take place May 13-15 in downtown Winooski. Other artists include Kikagaku Moyo, Vagabon, Dry Cleaning, The Nude Party, Ric Wilson, Alex Cameron, Yasmin Williams, Habibi Rough Francis, The Ophelias and many more. Additional artists will be announced at a later date. Passes for the festival are on sale now and are starting at $75 plus fees. Festival-goers can purchase tickets via the festival’s website. No fee passes are also available but will need to be purchased in person. Supporting stores are Monkey House, Pure Pop Records and Autumn Records.

2022 marks the festival’s third year taking place and includes unique art installations, vendors and showcases. These will also be announced at a later date. Past performers include Big Thief, Noname, Real Estate, Waxahatchee, Tune-Yards, Twin Peaks and Frankie Cosmosto name a few.

Festival headliners Japanese Breakfast were recently nominated for a handful of Grammy’s, including Best New Artist and Best Alternative Album for their high-fidelity record Jubilee. Lead singer Michelle Zauner also released her autobiography called Crying in H Mart, which went on to be a New York Times Bestseller.

Dinosaur Jr. recently announced their newly rescheduled shows that will take place in February 2022. It is set to kick off on February 3 in Pioneertown, CA and will continue into cities such as San Diego, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Denver, CO. Tickets for the previous shows will be honored for the new ones. The shows are in support of their latest LP Sweep It Into Space. The band is also gearing up to release their latest documentary Freakscene — The Story of Dinosaur Jr. So far, a trailer has been released but a release date for the documentary has yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer