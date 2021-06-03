 Courtney Love Shares Cover of Wilco and Billy Bragg's "California Stars" Off New Video Series Following Her Recovery from Near-Fatal Illness - mxdwn Music

June 3rd, 2021 - 10:17 PM

Courtney Love Shares Cover of Wilco and Billy Bragg’s “California Stars” Off New Video Series Following Her Recovery from Near-Fatal Illness

Courtney Love has announced a new video series called Bruises and Roses, where she will perform covers of some of her favorite songs alongside her friend and Big Moon musician Juliette Jackson. The first entry in her new series is an acoustic cover of “California Stars”, originally sung by Wilco and Billy Bragg off of their 1998 joint album Mermaid Avenue. Love and Jackson can be seen sitting in her living room along with Love’s pomeranian dog named Bell while they perform their heartfelt rendition. Check it out below.

The series is inspired by low-key jam sessions alongside Jackson while Love was recovering from a severe battle of anemia last year. She almost lost her life from the battle, with her weight dropping to a mere 97 pounds. Love was deeply depressed during her recovery as she was gearing up to record her first album in over 17 years. “I was really, really sick,” Love recalls. “I like to think it was in sympathy with the earth.

“I just really love these songs and they’re all either tied to memories I have or just examples of great craftsmanship — or a wink at someone or whatever,” Love said. “First off, my guitar playing is terrible. I used to be okay enough to write songs and play onstage, but for a while I just couldn’t. I was really, really sick during lockdown and trying to use the pain to find solace in my guitar, but I just wasn’t connected with my artistry. It was gone.”
She then discussed on connecting with Jackson I read an article about how Laura Marling was giving guitar lessons online and off to the side I saw this girl Juliette [Jackson] from Big Moon was doing the same thing. I wrote to her and made her sign an NDA since everyone on my team is so paranoid and we had three sessions together where we’d just hang out and sing ‘Boots of Spanish Leather’ while playing together.”
