Courtney Love Shares Cover of Wilco and Billy Bragg’s “California Stars” Off New Video Series Following Her Recovery from Near-Fatal Illness

Courtney Love has announced a new video series called Bruises and Roses, where she will perform covers of some of her favorite songs alongside her friend and Big Moon musician Juliette Jackson. The first entry in her new series is an acoustic cover of “California Stars”, originally sung by Wilco and Billy Bragg off of their 1998 joint album Mermaid Avenue. Love and Jackson can be seen sitting in her living room along with Love’s pomeranian dog named Bell while they perform their heartfelt rendition. Check it out below.
The series is inspired by low-key jam sessions alongside Jackson while Love was recovering from a severe battle of anemia last year. She almost lost her life from the battle, with her weight dropping to a mere 97 pounds. Love was deeply depressed during her recovery as she was gearing up to record her first album in over 17 years. “I was really, really sick,” Love recalls. “I like to think it was in sympathy with the earth.
