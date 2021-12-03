Khalid Shares Stylish New Video For “Present”

Home News Joe Hageman December 3rd, 2021 - 7:41 AM

American Pop R&B Artist Khalid recently released another track in support of his mixtape Scenic Drive which will arrive on December 3. The song “Present” was released with a heavily stylized music video. In the song, Khalid continues with his iconic crooning singing voice and youthful playful lyrics. The song is addressed to a lover and wanting to be there for them, asking them “Is it okay if I take the night to be present, yeah?” With the romantic lyrics and wanting to give the world to this romantic interest, Khalid is building on the themes of his past songs.

In the music video accompaniment for the song, Khalid often takes center stage surrounded by a large group of heavily choreographed background dancers. Khalid sometimes partakes in the dance routine, and other times poses alongside them. There are limited locations, mainly studios and places with simple backgrounds, putting the focus on the dancers and Khalid’s performance. The background dancers are often posed in unison and have a sense of unity, moving in a synchronized fashion. For each of the different backgrounds, the dancers have outfits that match the color palette and generally have similar looks. The video was shot in Los Angeles and was directed by Wendy Morgan.

Earlier this year, Khalid performed his song “New Normal” at the Virgin Galactic launch in New Mexico. It was his debut of the new single. He also started 2021 by appearing in a video advocating for the recently elected Joe Biden to take extra initiative to improve Racial Justice in his first 100 days in office.