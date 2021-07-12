Khalid Debuts “New Normal” at Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Launch

Home News Alison Alber July 12th, 2021 - 3:57 PM

New Mexico isn’t new to space-related events, but since yesterday the state can add another one to the list. Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic launched yesterday in Truth Or Consequences, NM. During the live-stream event hosted by Stephen Colbert, El Paso’s own Kahlid performed his new song “New Normal.” El Paso, TX, is only a few hours from Truth or Consequences, so it seems like a good fit to feature an artist from the Borderland.

Branson’s launch into space marks a new chapter in the commercialization of space travel. Virgin Galactic is meant to offer short trips, up and down, into space, according to CNN. The billionaire and Amazon founder Jeffrey Bezos is set to launch his own space tourism program in a few days and will also launch into space. CNN further reports that Virgin Galactic has sold about 600 tickets yet, and their price ranges between $200,000 and $250,000. The company is set to release more tickets at a higher price point.

Kahlid, himself made a few headlines this week. Like a local El Paso news station reported, the singer released a mysterious Instagram post asking fans to text a local El Pasoan number. In May, the singer was part of a lawsuit against him and surrounding his song “Eastside,” featuring Halsey and Benny Blanco. The band American XO sued Halsey, Blanco, Khalid and Ed Sheeran because of alleged copyright infringement of American XO’s song “Loveless.”

The pop artist’s new single “New Normal” will be out on July 21st, according to Stereogum. You can check out the debut of his single below:

The pop singer talked to Rolling Stone about the meaning behind his newest song, “Writing the song ‘New Normal’ was my way of coping with the anxiety and coping with the misunderstanding,” he says. “I had to come to terms with who I was as an individual and the type of person that I wanted to be. And to me, this song, it just embodies hope for the outcome of our future.” The song is a melodic pop song that features the classic Khalid beats and combined with his vocals. The song shows hit potential. The performance in the hot desert sun shows Khalid in a diamond-studded jacket while his band is playing in the background.