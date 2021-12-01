Zeal & Ardor Share Intriguing New Track “Golden Liar”

Home News Joe Hageman December 1st, 2021 - 6:13 PM

To support their upcoming February 2022 release, Zeal and Ardor have released yet another track, this time entitled “Golden Liar” In the slow building metal song, Zeal and Ardor sing about the constant negative personality traits and conditions they are in. Every line in the song, is structured as a negation, setting up a premise and proclaiming that they are the opposite. Many of the poetic lines contribute to the chorus of being “a golden liar” such as the line “Is this what you call honesty, ’cause I’m lying, my friend.” The Oxymoronic chrous is sung progressively louder after each verse, until in the finale of the song, the lyrics are yelled. Frontman Manuel Gagneux deals with heavy themes, something he wants to convey in the song with the pounding drums and slow guitar riffs. It is also combined with humming and harmonization, as well as muttered barely legible additions to the verses. All of these elements come to a violent conclusion in the ending of the song in an intense final chorus.

This is the 5th song on the upcoming self-titled album, coming on the heels of “Bow”, “Götterdämmerung”, “Built on Ashes” and “Erase.” Zeal and Ardor is a Swiss-American metal band that incorporates African American spirituals and traditions into their music. They also released an EP in October 2020 entitled “Wake Of A Nation” Zeal and Ardor will look to expand their sound even more on this coming album. With many of the other songs released in support of the album being centered on rage, as well as the forceful ending of “Golden Liar,” fans can expect an exhilarating release in February 2022.