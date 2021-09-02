Zeal & Ardor Announce Self-TItled Album for February 2022 Release, Share Pounding New Song “Bow”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 2nd, 2021 - 1:26 PM

Zeal & Ardor have announced their self-titled album set for release February 11, 2022, via MVKA. Their third studio album, it is available for pre-order now through all streaming platforms and as a vinyl through Record Store Day. Alongside their announcement, Zeal & Ardor have also released their first single from Zeal & Ardor titled “Bow.”

“Bow” is a song that seethes with rage, a driving force of music that brings up the strongest of emotions in its listeners. It was recorded by Marc Obrist and Manuel Gagneux at Hutch Sounds and mixed and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio. Gagneux, in reference to the song, speaks on how “‘Bow’ takes out established musical themes and places them into a completely different background. It’s an amalgam of things bestowing bad luck demanding you to join it.”

The announcement for Zeal & Ardor comes almost one year after their latest EP release Wake Of A Nation, that was released on October of 2020. More recently, Zeal & Ardor released a single titled “Run” in May of this year, which will be found on their album.

Zeal & Ardor Track List:

1. Zeal & Ardor

2. Run

3. Death To The Holy

4. Emersion

5. Golden Liar

6. Erase

7. Bow

8. Feed The Machine

9. I Caught You

10. Church Burns

11. Götterdämmerung

12. Hold Your Head Low

13. J-M-B

14. A-H-I-L

Zeal & Ardor will be available in the following formats:

Digital

CD digipack

140g black vinyl

140g white vinyl (indie store exclusive)

180g 45rpm, double black vinyl, gatefold sleeve (deluxe)