Nergal Teams Up With John Porter On Groovy New Me And That Man Song And Video “Fight”

A metal legend Nergal and rock musician John Porter are teaming up for a new track. This isn’t the first time the two have collaborated – in 2017, the pair worked under the moniker Me and That Man and released a record. When that was finished, they parted ways, with Negal continuing Me and That Man as a solo project featuring other musical guests.

Now, Porter is back, in a stand-alone single from the project, with a lyric video accompanying. Negal released a statement following the release: “FIGHT”! Is a last minute endeavour Me and That Man committed with John Porter.This spontaneous collaboration was a reaction to the great vibes that were shared during our recent tour in Poland. While the lyrics themselves may not be positive and vital it captures John’s frustration towards all the bullshit we, the human race have been fed in the recent decade… It’s a straight up protest song! I love it!”

A protest song, indeed. The song features gliding guitar riffs and raucous snare beats, and Porter’s pent-up vocals demanding justice. “We gotta fight/we gotta fight/we gotta fight for the right to light up the night” he commands, to the echo of a Greek-like chorus behind him. The visuals are shaky lyrics and an array black-and-white protest footage – an appropriate choice for this anthem.