Nergal Of Behemoth Shares Me And That Man’s New Western-Inspired Song And Music Video “Under the Spell” Featuring Mary Goore

Behemoth frontman Adam Nergal has released his latest song called “Under The Spell” from his solo venture Me That Man. “Under The Spell” has a soft-blues, Americana-inspired production with heavy bass and snares. It also features hauntingly beautiful vocals from Mary Goore. The music video for the track is directed by Bartosz Hervy and depicts a daughter who puts a man under a spell from a television program she was watching. Check out the visual below.

In a press release, Nergal discusses the song. “Here we go folks! We’re back again, this time with “Under The Spell” featuring Mary Goore. It’s rockabilly on steroids – I love the song. It’s a part of ME AND THAT MAN that we hadn’t yet explored in this form. For now, enjoy the single, full album will be with you soon!”

“Under The Spell” will be featured on his new album New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.2, set to be released this Friday, November 19 Napalm Records. Gary Holt, David Vincent, Devin Townsend, Chris Holmes and Jeff “Mantas” Dunn are featured on the LP. It also includes his previously released track “Angel of Light” and is the follow-up to Volume 1 that was released last year.

Earlier this year, Nergal was found guilty of “offending religious feelings” in Poland. He allegedly uploaded a picture of the Virgin Mary with a foot on top of her face on Behemoth’s Facebook page in 2019. Nergal reportedly refused to pay the 18,500 zlotych fine which inspired him to launch a crowdfunding campaign called Ordo Blasfemia that called to fight Poland’s anti-blasphemy laws.