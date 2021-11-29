Trivium Announce 10th Anniversary Livestream Performances Of In Waves

Home News Joe Hageman November 29th, 2021 - 6:41 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

In honor of the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album In Waves, heavy metal band Trivium has announced that they will play a show from their own rehearsal space The Hangar. The first show on December 11 is going to be a full play through of In Waves. They will also play another concert on December 18 that will include songs from their albums In The Court Of The Dragon and What The Dead Men Say, their two most recent projects. Accordingly, Deadmen & Dragons’ is the name of their second show. The concerts will not be in person, instead, they will be live-streamed and available to view online for a price. In support of both performances, the band Fit For An Autopsy will be performing as well. Tickets are available online at triviumhangar.com.

Trivium are not strangers to playing live-streamed shows, as they had to improvise during the pandemic to play shows for fans despite not being able to play in person. They had a live stream event with Megadeth and Lamb of God that coincided with what have been the beginning of their tour had Covid-19 not caused problems. Trivium has not taken to the live stage since the pandemic, although they have been busy recording new music and collaborating with other artists, such as when frontman Matt Heafy released a collaborative album with Ihsahn of the band Emperor. It seems that Trivium will finally return to the live stage in 2022 for Slipknot’s Knotfest Brasil. In the meantime, fans can look forward to hearing more music from The Hangar and tune in to the live streams on December 11 and 18.

