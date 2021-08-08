Brian May of Queen Calls Anti-Vaxxers Like Eric Clapton “Fruitcakes”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan August 8th, 2021 - 5:42 PM

In a recent interview with The Independent, Brian May of Queen referred to anti-vaxxers as “fruitcakes,” including his musical hero, Eric Clapton. Recently, Eric Clapton made his stance on vaccines public after a number of concerts began requiring a proof of vaccination for entry. Clapton posted a statement via the Telegram channel, “I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show.” In 2020, Clapton along with Van Morrison also released an anti-lockdown protest song titled “Stand and Deliver.”

Opposingly, Brian May is a staunch vaccine supporter. He is urging fans to get their doses and vehemently disagrees with people who discredit the vaccine or don’t care to take it. May said, “I love Eric Clapton, he’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways. He’s a person who thinks it’s OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man.” He continued: “Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes. There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps. On the whole they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.”

Recently, Queen’s classic song “Bohemian Rhapsody” was officially certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). A Diamond certification represents 10 million or more in sales and stream equivalents in the United States. Queen is the first British band in music history to earn the Diamond song award.