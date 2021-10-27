Dave Grohl Voices Dissent Over Album Cover Lawsuit: “He’s Got a Nevermind Tattoo, I Don’t”

Home News Roy Lott October 27th, 2021 - 8:58 PM

In a recent interview, Dave Grohl slightly spoke on the child pornography lawsuit against Nirvana by Spencer Elden, who was the baby that was pictured on the cover of the band’s classic 1991 album, Nevermind. . “Listen, he’s got a Nevermind tattoo. I don’t,” Grohl stated in his interview with Vulture. He continued to say “I don’t know that I can speak on it because I haven’t spent too much time thinking about it,” and added, “I feel the same way most people do in that I have to disagree. That’s all I’ll say.”

Eden is suing the surviving members of Nirvana, the Kurt Cobain Estate, photographer Kirk Weddle, who took the picture, and the labels involved in the release of the album for child pornography and child sexual exploitation. Elden was four-months-old at the time the picture was taken. He is seeking $150,000 in damages from each party, estimating at about $2.3 million in damages. Elden claims that his parents allegedly never signed a release for them to use the picture and was only paid a small amount for the picture, even after the album’s success.

According to TMZ, the federal lawsuit alleges that the band promised to put a sticker over the baby’s genitals, but ended up not placing it on the cover. Kurt Cobain then allegedly chose to keep the original as the cover of the album.

