Young Thug Files Lawsuit Against Apartment Building For Giving 200 Unreleased Songs To Unknown Person

Skyler Graham October 18th, 2021 - 5:52 PM

Stealing songs from artists isn’t unheard of: Katy Perry was accused of using Flame’s “Joyful Noise” on “Dark Horse” and Robin Thicke and Pharell were found guilty of stealing Marvin Gaye’s “Got to Give It Up” for “Blurred Lines,” just to name a few. What is rare, however, is for a stranger in your apartment building to steal hundreds of pieces of your work — an issue that Young Thug is facing now.

As reported by Consequence, the Atlanta-based rapper is suing his apartment building under the claim that the concierge service handed his belongings to a stranger, and that one of those belongings was a hard drive with over 200 unreleased songs.

The incident began on Nov. 1, 2020, when Young Thug left his Louis Vuitton bag in the parking garage and another resident returned it to the concierge desk. The rapper instructed the employee not to give the bag away without approval, but a different employee handed it to an unknown person.

In addition to losing the music — which the artist says are worth over $1 million — the $2,500 bag contained $40,000 in cash, a $57,000 diamond-encrusted watch, and a $37,000 diamond chain.

Although he is facing this legal and artistic battle, the rapper is prospering in performances. This past Saturday, he performed “Tick Tock” and “Love Me More” with drummer Travis Barker, Nate Reuss and Gunna on Saturday Night Live, and was also featured on Kanye West’s most recent album Donda.