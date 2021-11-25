Evanescence Unveil First Look at Upcoming Graphic Novel “The Revolution of Cassandra”

Home News Skyler Graham November 25th, 2021 - 8:46 PM

Evanescence is not only making waves in the music industry but in the comic book world. In January, the band is set to release The Revolution of Cassandra, the second book in their graphic anthology series Echoes From the Void.

According to Consequence, the book is based on the band’s single “Use My Voice” from their 2021 album The Bitter Truth, which “has a wider range of genres than usual, but it also touches on social issues.” The book was created by singer Amy Lee and film director Eric D. Howell, who also directed the music video for the aforementioned song.

“This scene happens early in the story and sets up the central conflict between Cassandra and her sister Moira,” says Howell. “Cassandra is all about peace, love, and anything astrological, while Moria is grounded, pragmatic, and cynical. There is enormous power in belief of something bigger than self, but it can be incredibly destructive when those beliefs create irrational behavior as seen here.”

Tomorrow (Nov. 26), Evanescence will be one of the bands sharing special releases for Record Store Day Black Friday, along with Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Alice Cooper and more. The event, which differs from the Record Store Day that occurs earlier in the year, helps support both artists and independent record shops. Due to this upcoming graphic novel, Evanescence will be supporting comic book shops as well.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado