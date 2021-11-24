Of Mice & Men Share Title Track From Upcoming Album Echo

Home News Roy Lott November 24th, 2021 - 11:43 PM

Photographer Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Of Mice & Men have unveiled the title track to their upcoming seventh album Echo. The song stays true to the band’s sound with ripping guitar and drum solos with roaring and energetic vocals. ‘Echo’ is a song about one’s growing sensitivity to the transient nature of life, and one’s awareness to the similarities between the current human experience and human experiences of the past,” says frontman Aaron Pauley in a press release.



The album will be released on December 3 via SharpTone Records. It is also comprised of the previously released Timeless and Bloom EPs, along with the new and final Ad Infinitum EP. The EP will be released on vinyl in April 2022.

“Echo is a snapshot of the last year-and-a-half of our lives,” the band says. “It covers loss and growth, life and impermanence, love, and the infinite — how the most wonderful and most tragic parts of the human experience are deeply intertwined.”

They recorded all of the music on Echo in 2020 during the global pandemic and worked remotely via Zoom and sharing files. They had not been in the same room together since the start of the global lockdown. It features nine additional tracks including a cover of Crosby, Stills, and Nash song “Helplessly Hoping.”

Fans can preorder the album via the band’s website.

Former Of Mice and Men singer Austin Carlile was recently accused of sexual assault charges that were made against him last year. The band issued a statement about the accusations: “This individual has not been a member of Of Mice and Men for almost four years and neither the band nor the team around us, has had any part in suppressing any such article.” Carlile denied all of the accusations, stating “I am not a perfect person… I did things and acted in ways that I am not proud of, but never have I violated anyone. These ‘accusations’ being thrown around on social media, in our current ‘cancel culture’ climate, are extremely heinous and completely without merit.”

Further reports have not been released related to this.

