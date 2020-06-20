Of Mice and Men’s Former Singer Austin Carlile Denies Accusations of Sexual Assault

Home News Roy Lott June 20th, 2020 - 8:04 AM

Former Of Mice and Men singer Austin Carlile has denied accusations of sexual assault that were made last week against him. According to Spin, Carlile released a statement via Instagram about the accusations. “In my younger years, I absolutely was not the best person, but I have never physically abused, preyed upon, forced myself upon, or drugged any woman. These accusations are false and defamatory,” he states. He continues saying “I am not a perfect person… I did things and acted in ways that I am not proud of, but never have I violated anyone. These ‘accusations’ being thrown around on social media, in our current ‘cancel culture’ climate, are extremely heinous and completely without merit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin Carlile (@austincarlile) on Jun 18, 2020 at 5:36am PDT

Caitlyn Stifler is one of the accusers to make a statement regarding the alleged sexual assault against Carlile. In a now-deleted Facebook post, she stated “He not only raped girls, probably more than anyone even knows about, he was a predator seeking out underage girls by using his position in the music industry to do so. He threatened you with a lawsuit and you backed down. I get it, who would want to be involved in that when you could just… not.” Stifler also called out the Alternative Press for not publishing an article where she was interviewed about the alleged assault along with 15 other victims.

Of Mice and Men had also released a statement about it, saying “This individual has not been a member of Of Mice and Men for almost four years and neither the band nor the team around us, has had any part in suppressing any such article.”

Carlile quit the group in 2017, due to health concerns.“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce Austin’s departure from the band for reasons pertaining to his health. As many of you are aware, Austin suffers from a rare connective tissue disorder called Marfan syndrome & has been struggling with the physical demands of touring since the band began,” the band stated of the departure.