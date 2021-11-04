Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Share Final Album Preview With Rhythmic Song “It Don’t Bother Me”

Home News Skyler Graham November 4th, 2021 - 7:57 PM

On Nov. 19, former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant is releasing his studio album Raise the Roof via Rounder Records. Although the full album won’t be out for another two weeks, fans can get a taste of what to expect through the few tracks that have been shared — the latest of which is “It Don’t Bother Me.”

Plant collaborates with Alison Krauss on the bluesy track, her light soprano complementing the simple and sturdy percussion, making the song feel distant from all modern distractions. The folk instrumentals are fitting for the lyrics about unconditional love — it’s about being connected to the one you love (even if and when that person is yourself), accepting them regardless of their flaws, and regardless of the world around you.



“I’ve been a big follower of Bert Jansch’s work since I was a teenager,” Plant said in a press release, “and of that whole Irish, Scottish, English folk style that has a different lilt and different lyrical perspective. I was very keen to bring some of that into the picture.”

In October, the two artists released another track from the upcoming album, “High and Lonesome.” This song was similarly blues-inspired, suggesting that most of the album will divert from Plant’s classic rock history and towards a more authentic sound. The collaboration between Krauss and Plant is not only reminiscent but a reunion: this is the first time the two have worked together in 14 years, the last time being on Raising Sand.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz