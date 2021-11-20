Best Releases Of Black Friday Record Store Day 2021

Home News Aswath Viswanathan November 20th, 2021 - 4:37 PM

The full list of Black Friday Record Store Day releases has been announced for 2021. The records are to be officially released on November 26, Black Friday.

The star-studded list of releases includes Aerosmith, Chief Keef, Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, Evanescence, Jimi Hendrix, Jason Isbell and Ozzy Osbourne, just to name a few. Black Friday Record Store Day 2021 includes over 140 releases from a large variety of artists. Other notable artists on the list include Lil Wayne, Trippie Redd, U2, John Legend and Mobb Deep.

One of the special releases includes Evanescence’s self-titled album which first released in 2011 and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard.

Fleetwood Mac is releasing a live album titled Alternative Live, which is a fourteen-song LP on double vinyl.

Billie Eilish’s single “No Time To Die” is also being re-released as a 7” vinyl with a live version from the BRIT Awards on Side A and an unreleased demo version on Side B.

Last year, Black Friday Record Store Day 2020 included special recordings from the likes of Fleetwood Mac, Chris Cornell, Puscifer and The Beastie Boys. A lost album from Little Richard was also specially released.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado