Ladyhawke Unveils New Glamorous Song “My Love”

Home News Skyler Graham November 18th, 2021 - 7:43 PM

This Friday, Nov. 19, Ladyhawke is releasing Time Flies on BMG. In anticipation of the album, the artist just shared a music video for “My Love,” a song that she described in a press release as “the feeling of being taken for granted, not listened to, ignored, and how that sort of love can fuel a fire inside.”

The music video contains retro elements that are fitting for its retro sound: the artist wears a sequined blue jacket on top of a ruffled white blouse, a ‘70s shag mullet and stunning blue eyeshadow as she takes the stage with conviction. The lyrics, however, present a timeless tale of the pain that comes with rejection as the dancers featured also push each other away.



Many artists are turning toward an ‘80s-inspired sound for their music, though. One thing that separates Ladyhawke from the rest is that she’s also releasing an original video game with her album — a game that will be available as a playable Gameboy cartridge, nonetheless. Players will help the artist finish her album, with each of the tracks making the soundtrack for the game. This announcement came with the release of the music video for the album’s title track last month.

“I am so happy, and relieved, and feeling all the feelings that Time Flies is finally coming out this Friday,” shares the singer in a press release. “Burnished in the flames of 2020+2021 – this album means so very much to me, and I can’t wait for you to listen, and dance in your living room (or cry). Let it be the catharsis for you that it was for me.”