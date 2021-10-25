Ladyhawke Announces New Album Time Flies Alongside Playable Gameboy Cartridge, Shares Debut Title Track

Home News Joe Hageman October 25th, 2021 - 7:36 PM

Famed indie pop star Ladyhawke (known personally as ‘Pip’ Brown) announced a new album, Time Flies, coming out on November 19, along with an original video game set to be released as a playable Gameboy Cartridge. The game is on sale on her website and comes in blue, green, gray, red, and yellow, all for $23. The game will be a quest to help Ladyhawke finish the album, guiding the player through the album’s main tracks. In a move that will delight music and video game fans alike, this is a particularly novel idea, as it harkens back to a past era of video games on the Nintendo Gameboy system, which notably hasn’t had any officially released games on it in over a decade. Perhaps this move is a nod to the title of the album and the new titular single “Time Flies”, as releasing a game on a long discontinued system is sure to evoke nostalgia.

Along with the announcement, Ladyhawke released a YouTube visualizer for the single time flies, a catchy singalong with an upbeat and cheery tone. Light guitar riffs and synths carry the song, and compliment the pensive but confident voice of Ladyhawke. The song is an ode to being in Los Angeles, where she recorded much of the upcoming album. Ladyhawke previously released singles “Think About You“, “Mixed Emotions” and “Guilty Love” for the Time Flies. On the album, Ladyhawke will speak on things that have been impacting her life, such as her mental health, recovering from skin cancer, and her newfound motherhood. With the new album on the way and the cross media material announced, Ladyhawke’s creative chops are on full display, and November 19 is sure to excite many of her fans.