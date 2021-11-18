After Young Dolph Shooting, Police Releases Surveillance Footage of Suspects

Home News Skyler Graham November 18th, 2021 - 1:50 PM

The Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph died after being shot yesterday at a local cookie shop. The Memphis police have officially released surveillance footage of the two gunmen responsible for his death.

According to Consequence, the shooters wore masks and hoodies to hide their faces, and their identities are still unknown. One shot a Draco AK-47 pistol and the other fired a handgun before they took off in a light-colored Mercedes. The police are searching for the shooters but have not released any further information regarding their identities or possible motives.

To protect citizens against acts of retribution, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn CJ Davis encouraged people to stay home on Wednesday night. The officers also temporarily shut down a restaurant owned by Yo Gotti, who was one of Young Dolph’s rivals.

Throughout his career, Young Dolph released 6 studio albums and 19 mixtapes and worked on several tracks with other artists. His career kicked off with his first mixtape from 2009, Paper Route Campaign. He was featured on OT Genasis’ 2015 song “Cut It,” which hit #35 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

“Young Dolph has never been afraid to talk about his tumultuous upbringing,” says MacGregor Salmon, “such as in “In my System” discussing his crack-addicted parents, and how these struggles only made him push forwards, finding a passion for music.”