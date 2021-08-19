Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces 2021 Virtual Festival Lineup Featuring Emmylou Harris, Mavis Staples and Steve Earle

Home News Roy Lott August 19th, 2021 - 11:06 PM

The 2021 edition of Hardly Strictly Bluegrass will feature 15 live-broadcast and 12 pre-recorded performances with three days of music to be broadcast via the festival’s website, Facebook and YouTube from October 1-3. This year’s festival includes returning festival favorites Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Mavis Staples and Belá Fleck as well as The Tallest Man On Earth and Las Cafeteras, Lake Street Dive, Andy Shauf, Valerie June and many others. The three-day event will begin at 1pm PST each day.

“We did not come to the decision to withdraw our plans for Golden Gate Park lightly, but with the current information we have about the severity of the Delta variant, and given the history and mission of HSB as a free event open to all, we are taking these steps to protect our fans, artists and crew,” said the festival’s producer Sheri Sternberg in a statement. “We are thrilled with the line-up and excited that we are still able to offer fantastic sets from some of the greatest musicians in the world, available for everyone to watch no matter where they are!”

The festival organizers have also announced two Bay Area Covid-19 vaccination and testing events. “Community Immunity” is coming to the Bay View Opera House on August 22 and September 12 from 12.00 – 4.00 pm PST. Vaccinations and testing are open to all, musicians and event staff are encouraged to participate. Performers include Spangalang Featuring Tony Lindsay, Skip The Needle & Nic Clark.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat