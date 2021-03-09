Ibeyi Shares New Song “Recurring Dream” From Ed Morris Film How To Stop a Recurring Dream

Home News Tristan Kinnett March 9th, 2021 - 6:41 PM

Soulful pop duo Ibeyi released a new track called “Recurring Dream” from Ed Morris’ debut feature film How to Stop a Recurring Dream. Morris has directed a few music videos for Ibeyi, specifically the videos for “River,” “Ghosts” and “Deathless.”

“This recurring dream is haunting me/This reverie’s haunting me,” Lisa-Kaindé Diaz sings. It’s definitely a haunting track, with a focus on its emotional vocals, with lyrics inspired by the film. The instrumental is fairly sparse, with atmospheric synth chords and downtempo drums.

“Recurring Dream” was originally used in a trailer for the film, and the accompanying music video for the full track reuses the footage from that with some other shots from the film. The film’s plot is about a girl who kidnaps her sister when she finds out that they’ll be separated following a custody battle. The extra shots for the song’s video focus more on the main girl’s time on the road than on the family drama.

How to Stop a Recurring Dream released today, March 9 in the UK. It originally premiered in December for the 2020 Whistler Film Festival.

Ibeyi’s last solo release was a song called “Rise Up Wise Up Eyes Up” from Hamilton’s Hamildrops series in 2018. Before that, they had put out their sophomore album Ash in 2017. Since then, they’ve released a few collaborative singles with Brazilian rapper Emicida and one with Ravi Shankar’s daughter Anoushka Shankar.