Jagjaguwar Share Intimate Cover of Paul Simon’s “The Cool, Cool River”

Home News Skyler Graham November 16th, 2021 - 4:31 PM

Jajaguwar recently shared Jenny Hval’s cover of Paul Simon’s “The Cool, Cool River,” one track from the upcoming album Sentimental Noise. The piece, which comes out Dec. 3, is both a 17-song album and a 200-page book celebrating Jagjaguwar’s 25th anniversary.

“Created in collaboration with visual artist Nina Hartmann, the press release reads, “the accompanying Sentimental Noise publication is equal parts oral history, poetry journal and black metal zine, featuring poems from David Berman and Sharon Van Etten, tribute pieces from Dead Oceans founder Phil Waldorf and Secretly Canadian founders Ben and Chris Swanson, plus troves of images, inside jokes, heartfelt love letters and more spanning Jagjaguwar’s past 25 years.”

Hval’s cover is slightly chilling — with untuned instruments and a delicate voice — and nonetheless sentimental with lyrics such as “And sometimes even music cannot substitute for tears.” As the song continues, the guitar speeds up and the singer’s voice deepens, making the track feel even more rooted in folk music.



Earlier this month, Hval released a single titled “Jupiter” and announced a series of spring 2022 tour dates. The international tour will kick off on March 11 in Oslo, Norway, and conclude on June 4 in Barcelona, Spain. Throughout the tour, the artist will visit several major cities in both North America and Europe, from Chicago and LA to Paris and Berlin.

The Sentimental Noise project is now available for pre-order.