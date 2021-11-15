Emma Ruth Rundle Unveils Captivating New Video for “The Company”

Home News Alison Alber November 15th, 2021 - 6:00 AM

After releasing her album Engine of Hell just a few days ago, Emma Ruth Rundle released her new video for “The Company” today. Her newest record has been receiving raving reviews from critics, especially because of her great songwriting skills. “The Company” is the third official release off the album, after “Return” and “Blooms of Oblivion.”

Throughout her videos, Rundle shows her artistic side, especially through the different make up styles she uses to create almost unsetteling effects. Her newest video for “The Company,” is no exception from that, as the audience follows her up an idellic mountain, just in the last few seconds she turns around to show her dramatic makeup.

“I dreamed this visual poem about innocence of the spirit, sadness and the dark deceiver I spend my life trying to run from,” Rundle explains. “Or is it a friendly entity? What does it mean? Upon waking – I acquired the equipment and made a plan to film it. I enlisted the help of my dear friend, Blake Armstrong, who helped shoot and plays part in the video as well. It was edited by Brandon Kahn. Written, directed and shot by me.”

In a recent interview with mxdwn, the artist explained the process behind making Engine of Hell and also talked about her newest song. “I think the one that is kind of the saddest and almost difficult to listen to and confront is the song ‘The Company,’” she indicates. “It’s pretty dark. We want to make a video for that. That’s coming out soon, that just my best friend and I made, really.”

Rundle will hit the stage soon at the upcoming Substance LA Music Festival. She will be sharing the stage with no other than Chlesea Wolfe as well as metal band HEALTH.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat