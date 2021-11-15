Akron/Family’s Seth Olinsky Shares Groovy New Single “Don’t Waste My Time” As Cy Dune

Home News Joe Hageman November 15th, 2021 - 7:51 PM

In a new solo effort, Akron/Family musician Seth Olinsky has released a song as Cy Dune. The song is an upbeat Post-punk sounding track with grainy vocals and analog synths. The song is rather experimental by using vocal clips and disconnected instrumentals to compliment the central advancing melody of the track. There are no set verses or traditional musical arrangements to the song. With very simple lyrics about wasting time, the focus is on the production of the song, and with a layered and rich underbelly of instruments synths and chords, the song fits right with the ticking clock visual for the video, released on Olinsky’s own label Lightning Studios. Put in the words of the Label’s release statement the song “wastes no time with things like verses and other niceties deemed unnecessary on its direct route to fun.”

Cy Dune’s last release was in 2019 with the album Desert. With the release of “Don’t Waste My Time” Olinsky is promoting the release of his upcoming 2022 album. The album does not yet have a name released. Olinsky have long been known to be a musical experimenter with his time in the influential Akron/Family making his name well respected across the industry. The co-founder of the band, Miles Seaton, died earlier this year in February. He was only 41 years old. The work that Seaton and Olinsky did with Akron/Family dabbled in a variety of genres, and did not stick to traditional musical boundaries, and the enduring legacy of Akron/Family has continued to impact all sorts of artists, including Bon Iver. With a new Cy Dune album on the horizon, listeners can get another taste of this experimental midwest spirit.