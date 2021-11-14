Puscifer Releases Two New Soundtracks For Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti & Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot

Home News Skyy Rincon November 14th, 2021 - 11:47 AM

American electro-rock supergroup Puscifer recently released their livestream events on the newly launched Puscifer TV; the events are a superb blend of concert and theatrical production. The band previously announced the release of the exclusive concert films earlier this month. Now, they are releasing the soundtracks for Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti and Billy D And The Hall Of Feathered Serpents Featuring Money $hot via Puscifer Entertainment and Alchemy Records/BMG. You can listen the soundtracks below.

Existential Reckoning: Live At Arcosanti was first released in October 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The livestream surpassed viewership records while providing fans with the first live performance of the album with the same name which was also released on October 30 of that year.

Billy D And The Hall Of Feathered Serpents however is a very unique experience that is equal parts immersive and intoxicating. It was recorded is the historic Mayan Theater in Los Angeles which has been described as an “elaborate cultural landmark.” Alongside the previous concert films and soundtracks, Puscifer also debuted Maynard James Keenan: A Curmudgeon’s Guide To Divine Collisions And Pythagorean Oenology and What Is… Puscifer on their new online repository.

The character of Billy D has become an important element of Puscifer’s appeal, the character is played by Keenan himself. There are other characters inside the Pusciverse as well like Hildy Berger who is D’s wife, Major Douche and Special Agent Dick Merkin. Coupled with Puscifer’s ever-evolving lineup, the band’s momentum is not showing any signs of slowing down.

