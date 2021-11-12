Nekrogoblikon Share Hilarious New Video For “Right Now”

Home News Benny Titelbaum November 12th, 2021 - 4:09 PM

The melodic death metal bland Nekrogoblikon has released their newest single “Right Now” along with a comedic accompanying music video. The music video serves a dual purpose, providing a teaser for John Goblikon’s talk show which maintains the same name as the new single.

Screamo vocals pierce the microphone as a fervent drumbeat and equally intense guitar riffs sound off from the amps behind the group. Nekrogoblikon, the self-proclaimed “Best Goblin Metal on the Planet,” doesn’t disappoint as the headbanging and whiplash-inducing track lives up to its name, deserving to be heard at this very instant.

In the music video for “Right Now,” John Goblikon introduces the group in his Chili’s brand suit setting the stage for Nekrogoblikon to melt the ears of the live audience and various celebrity guests. Workaholics’ own Blake Anderson, musician Reggie Watts and DJ Dillon Francis are just few of the folks who make an appearance in the video. Watch the music video for Nekrogoblikon’s “Right Now” below.

“Right Now” is said to be part of the band’s upcoming album which is set to release 2022. As stated in a press release the group says, “We’re very excited to finally share the first single and video from our new album with you all. Since the song just so happens to have the same name as John Goblikon’s talk show RIGHT NOW, we figured we’d also give you a sneak peak of what’s to come in Season 4 amidst all the goblin metal antics.”

In April of this year, the drummer from Nekrogoblikon teamed up with members from other iconic metal groups to form the extreme wizard metal band Wizardthrone. In September of last year, Nekrogoblikon released their cover of System of a Down’s “Chop Suey.”