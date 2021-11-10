Placebo Announce New Album Never Let Me Go For March 2022 Release, Debut Melancholic New Track “Surrounded By Spies”

Home News Roy Lott November 10th, 2021 - 7:13 PM

Placebo has announced their much anticipated eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, set for a March 25 release via Rise Records. The new LP will mark the band’s first one in over nine years, featuring 13 tracks. It follows their last release in Loud Like Love in 2013. Alongside the announcement, the band has also shared their new track “Surrounded By Spies.” The mid-tempo track is a groovy one that is filled with drums, synths and melodic vocals from leading man Brian Molko. Check it out below.

“I began writing the lyrics when I discovered my neighbors were spying on me on behalf of parties with a nefarious agenda,”Molko stated in a press release.”I used the cut-up technique invented by William S Burroughs and popularized in modern song by David Bowie. It’s a true story told through a lens of paranoia, complete disgust for modern society’s values and the deification of surveillance capitalism. The narrator is at the end of their tether, hopeless and afraid, completely at odds with our newfound progress and the god of money.”

“Surrounded By Spies” follows their previously released lead single “Beautiful James,” their first release of new material in five yeas. It will also be featured on the upcoming album. Molko described the track as “If the song serves to irritate the squares and the uptight, so gleefully be it.”

The band had released a “greatest hits” album in 2016 which included their newest song at the time “Jesus’ Son,” which was also included on their sig song EP Life’s What You Make It.

Placebo – Never Let Me Go Tracklist:

1. Forever Chemicals

2. Beautiful James

3. Hugz

4. Happy Birthday In The Sky

5. The Prodigal

6. Surrounded By Spies

7. Try Better Next Time

8. Sad White Reggae

9. Twin Demons

10. Chemtrails

11. This Is What You Wanted

12. Went Missing

13. Fix Yourself