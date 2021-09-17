Placebo Release First New Song In Five Years Entitled “Beautiful James”

Home News Benny Titelbaum September 17th, 2021 - 3:56 PM

English rock band Placebo has made their return to music with the release of “Beautiful James,” the group’s first new track in five years.

“Beautiful James” contains an artistic combination of brightly colored synths and a steady guitar riff which adds a complex frenzy of tasteful distortion on the chorus. Lead singer Brian Molko’s vocals float atop the backing track with ease. Marking the end of Placebo’s five-year absence from releasing a new track, “Beautiful James” has their fans excited for what’s to come.

The new track is said to come from the band’s upcoming eighth studio album which will mark their first album release in eight years.

According to Consequence Sound, Molko released a statement about the new song. “If the song serves to irritate the squares and the uptight, so gleefully be it,” said Molko. “But it remains imperative for me that each listener discovers their own personal story within it — I really don’t want to tell you how to feel.”

Placebo’s last album release was Loud Like Love back in 2013. Back in October of 2016, the group released a greatest hits compilation album titled A Place For Us To Dream in reference to their then twenty-year mark in music at the time. In addition to the digital release for A Place For Us To Dream, Placebo also released the project on a double CD set and a deluxe vinyl set that includes a pink and black vinyl.