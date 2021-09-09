Lucy Dacus Shares New Fan Crafted Video For “Brando”

Home News Jerry Morales September 9th, 2021 - 6:53 PM

American singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has dropped the music video for the third single off of her third studio album, Home Video. After Dacus released “Brando” as a single, she hosted a contest where fans were invited to submit videos of themselves enjoying their lives as the song played in the background.

Dacus announced the contest back when the song was initially released. In a tweet, the singer-songwriter announced the music video release by saying, “Brando video out now, your submissions actually fixed my depression.”

Brando video out now, your submissions actually fixed my depression ily ty https://t.co/XZw66EKsmX — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) September 9, 2021

The colorful video features over 50 fans engaging in different activities as Dacus performs “Brando.” The videos are played on a hand-drawn blue vintage television’s screen, which was drawn by Carson McNamara. The first submission displays a pair of men dancing along to the song in front of a brightly-colored mural. Many submissions feature several individuals on bikes or roller skates. Furthermore, several submissions contain people dancing, including some with their pets.

“Big thank you to everyone who submitted,” said Dacus in regards to her fans’ submissions. “These videos brought me a lot of joy and made me feel more connected to the song and all of you.”

This fall, Dacus will be embarking on a North American tour in support of the album’s release. Furthermore, she announced that she would donate the money made from all of Texas shows to support abortion funds following Texas’ new abortion law.

“Brando” and its parent album, Home Video, are available to stream or buy.