Greta Van Fleet Announces Summer 2021 Four-Stop Strange Horizons Amphitheater Tour Dates

Noah Celaya May 24th, 2021 - 7:00 PM

Grammy Award-winning band Greta Van Fleet will embark on a series of special events, “Strange Horizons”—their only headline shows in 2021—at iconic venues including FirstBank Amphitheater in TN; Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater in CT; Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago, IL and Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre beginning later this summer. These limited engagements follow the band’s extensive touring history, which saw them sell 1 million+ ticket in five continents over the span of three years.

“It is truly a monumental time in history to be able to perform again,” the band shares, “We are honored to experience these special shows with all of those who will be in attendance. Let us, once again, come together & celebrate the privilege of life!”

Tickets are on sale this Thursday, May 27 at LiveNation.com. There will be a Peaceful Army Fan Presale on May 25, and a Local Venue Presale on May 26. See here for more info and a complete list of dates follows below.

The four-piece recently released their sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate to extensive chart success and critical acclaim, debuting at #1 Billboard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Vinyl Album, #2 Billboard Top Album Sales, and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. Check out the tour flyer below:

Tour Dates:

8/5 TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

8/27 CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

9/3 IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion

10/26 CA – Greek Theatre

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz