Demi Lovato Becomes “Ambassador” For Conspiracy Website Gaia

Popstar Demi Lovato has made several headlines this year, from their issues with the Big Chill frozen yogurt shop to coming out as nonbinary. They now host Unidentified with Demi Lovato, a show about UFOs and extraterrestrial life, and Lovato is now continuing their exploration into the otherworldly by becoming the ambassador for a conspiracy website Gaia.

According to Stereogum, Gaia is a video streaming service that shares documentaries about popular conspiracy theories, including those about vaccines, politicians as reptiles, and, of course, aliens. Musician’s fascination with aliens is nothing new: Tom DeLonge, particularly, started a company that shared UFO footage that was later confirmed real by the Pentagon.

“Understanding the world around us, both known and unknown, and diving deeper into areas that expand our consciousness is exciting to me,” Lovato said in a press statement. “I am honored to be able to be a part of a community of people who want to do the same.”

Lovato has long been vocal about their political stance: in October of 2020, they worked with an Anti-Trump group, The Lincoln Project, in a video for “Commander in Chief,” making it clear that their values are stronger than the desire for fans that would be bothered by controversial statements. Many of their values are discussed in Dancing With the Devil, a YouTube documentary series capturing the artist’s struggles with drugs, the entertainment industry and more.

A Gaia membership costs $11.99 a month, but fans can watch a free episode about an “ancient space program” before signing up.