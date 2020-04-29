Pentagon Confirms UFO Videos Shared by Tom DeLonge’s Company Are Real

Home News Aaron Grech April 29th, 2020 - 12:11 AM

Marv Watson

Former Blink-182 co-lead frontman Tom DeLonge has been a long time fan of the idea of extra-terrestrial creatures, having opened up a UFO academy and won an award for UFO Researcher of the year. Back in 2017, his To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences company went viral after it released videos of a purported “unidentified flying phenomena” flying through.

Now those videos have officially been declassified by the Pentagon, who have officially released the videos of the UFOs, in addition to confirming their existence. These videos reportedly showed US Air Force pilots catching the site of a UFO flying rapidly ahead of them against the jet stream. The clips were originally recorded during the 2004 USS Nimitz UFO incident.

DeLonge works alongside former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo, who quit his role at the Pentagon due to the secrecy surrounding the department identify unidentified flying phenomena, and the internal opposition to its funding.

“These aircraft — we’ll call them aircraft — are displaying characteristics that are not currently within the US inventory nor in any foreign inventory that we are aware of,” Elizondo stated regarding the flying objects.

DeLonge was dismissed from Blink-182 in 2015, as he wanted to focus on other projects such as his solo work and work with Angels & Airwaves. Angels & Airwaves toured last December, which kicked off at the Marquee Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, and wrapped up at the House of Blues in Houston, Texas. They released a single titled “Rebel Girl” last year as well.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson