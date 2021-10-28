Damon Albarn Takes Us To Majestic Icelandic Mountains In Self-Directed New Video for “Royal Morning Blue”

Home News Skyler Graham October 28th, 2021 - 1:27 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Damon Albarn of The Gorillaz and Blur recently shared a chilling video for “Royal Morning Blue,” one track from his upcoming studio album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, which is set to come out on Nov. 12 via Transgressive Records.

The self-directed video is shot from one angle: the camera watched Albarn sing the song from the Icelandic Mountains, standing with his hands in his pockets as he examines the barren landscape surrounding him. Although the synths of the track attempt to keep it upbeat, the echoing vocals make the song feel as lonely as the video.



Earlier this month, Albarn released another black-and-white video for “The Tower of Montevideo,” a sultry song inspired by a century-old edifice in the Uruguayan capital. This track, however, is one of the only ones from the new album that isn’t based on Iceland. Like “Royal Mountain Blue,” the soothing song “Particles” is based on the same landscape and captures the much-needed peace within the nation’s current chaos.

In addition to this upcoming album, the artist is working on new music with Gorillaz and Blur. In an interview with NME, Albarn said that Gorillaz was working on “carnival-themed music,” a sound that turns to the group’s early 2000s hits, such as “Clint Eastwood.” Between his bands’ music and his individual work, Albarn can undoubtedly encompass a wide range of styles and emotions.