James Blake Shares Cinematic New Music Video For “Famous Last Words”

Joe Hageman November 3rd, 2021 - 8:36 PM

James Blake recently released a new music video for his song “Famous Last Words” off of his recently released album Friends That Break Your Heart. In the music video, James Blake stars as an injured hospital patient who is leaving the hospital. He is battered and hobbling, but he is still moving on regardless. We get to a point where James Blake is stopped in the middle of the road, and we have a flash back to an argument with a man at this same point in the road. We then cut to a scene of James Blake smashing a house with pictures of the man in it, and finally the video wraps up with James Blake runnning into the ocean and then sitting down on a picturesque beach.

The song itself is a beautifully tragic electronic track in the classic James Blake style that combines poetic lyrics with biting melodies and a soulful voice. The lyrics are reminiscing on a past relationship that went awry, and James Blake wants to move on from. Despite all of his efforts, this person just sticks in his mind, and he can’t find peace because of it. Like many James Blake songs, the true meaning is left somewhat ambiguous, as the goal is to evoke a feeling in listeners when combined with the precise production that James Blake crafts to accompany the lyrics.

James Blake recently released his album Friends That Break Your Heart to widespread critical acclaim. He also recently wrapped up a tour on October 15 to support the album.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz