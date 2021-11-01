Mark Hoppus Performs At Travis Barker’s House Of Horrors For First Time Since Cancer Free Announcement

Home News Joe Hageman November 1st, 2021 - 4:33 PM

Blink-182 co-lead vocalist Mark Hoppus made his triumphant return to the music scene over the Halloween weekend with a live, digital show with bandmate Travis Barker. This is the first time Mark Hoppus has performed since announcing that he was cancer-free. The show was live-streamed from Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker’s house and was available to see online on a pay-per-view basis. There was much hype surrounding this show, which was called Travis Barker’s house of horrors, as it was a collaboration between Hoppus and Barker for the first time in quite a while. All throughout 2021, the headlines related to Blink-182 were dominated by Mark Hoppus’ public battle with stage 4 blood cancer. After extensive chemotherapy treatment, Hoppus’ body was able to beat back the cancer and allow him to partake in his musical pursuits again. Throughout his time in treatment, he would Livestream and occasionally try to play songs for his fans on the live-streaming platform Twitch.

During the live show this weekend, Hoppus and Barker performed the songs “What’s My Age Again”, “The Rock Show” and “Family Reunion”. In their performance, they were supported by Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft. You can watch the show on Youtube

Photo Credit: Marv Watson