Limp Bizkit Drops New Album Still Sucks On Halloween

October 31st, 2021

Limp Bizkit just released their new album Still Sucks just six days after frontman Fred Durst announced he might be dropping a new album on Halloween. Durst followed through on his announcement, making this the first record the band has released in the last ten years.

Back in September, the band released the album’s debut track “Dad Vibes” in which the artwork for the song depicts Durst in a sort of Mr.Rogers vibe outfit paired with a voluminous head of gray hair. The album cover for the record continues in that same vein as an illustrated version of each of the bandmates can be seen lying supine on a living room rug while less than enthusiastic mother vacuums around them.

New shows may be in the works as well, as the band just acquired new touring representation with Artist Group International following the cancelation of shows due to COVID concerns. Check out the review from Jack Bacon and listen to Still Sucks here.

Still Sucks Tracklist

01. Out of Style

02. Dirty Rotten Bizkit

03. Dad Vibes

04. Turn It Up, Bitch

05. Don’t Change

06. You Bring Out the Worst in Me

07. Love the Hate

08. Barnacle

09. Empty Hole

10. Pill Popper

11. Snacky Poo

12. Goodbye